Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price increased by Barclays from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CDAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ceridian HCM from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC downgraded Ceridian HCM from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.81.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $92.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.43. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $92.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 7,217,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $520,948,106.46. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $356,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,032,428.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,751,124 shares of company stock worth $559,823,424 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,432,000 after buying an additional 1,095,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,344,000 after buying an additional 178,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,005,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,677,000 after buying an additional 62,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1,300.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,790,000 after buying an additional 830,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,162,000 after buying an additional 163,413 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

