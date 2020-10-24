CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Receives C$1.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price objective on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.35 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$0.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.97. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$2.47.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$159.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.58 million. Analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 41,336 shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,836.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,663,335 shares in the company, valued at C$1,240,847.91. Also, Director Thomas James Simons purchased 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,508.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,740,070 shares in the company, valued at C$2,177,807.64. Insiders bought a total of 126,845 shares of company stock valued at $97,182 in the last ninety days.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

