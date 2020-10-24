CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on November 30th

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

Shares of CF opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, July 27th. HSBC downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

