Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Cut to C$6.75 by Analysts at CIBC

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHE.UN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial set a C$6.25 price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$4.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.41 million and a P/E ratio of -4.18. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$3.26 and a 1 year high of C$11.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

