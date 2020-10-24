Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,108,000 after purchasing an additional 341,664 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,849,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,020,000 after purchasing an additional 86,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 72,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.04.

NYSE CVX opened at $72.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day moving average of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

