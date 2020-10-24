Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Increased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Chevron by 105.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.3% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 195,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $72.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average is $85.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BofA Securities raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.04.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

