Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Danske downgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of CHYHY opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in three segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes, Health & Nutrition, and Natural Colors.

