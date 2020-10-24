CIBC Increases Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target to $31.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Hydro One from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hydro One from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hydro One has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

HRNNF opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $22.44.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

