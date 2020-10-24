CIBC Trims Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Target Price to $6.75

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target decreased by CIBC from $7.50 to $6.75 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CGIFF. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Shares of CGIFF opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $8.72.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

