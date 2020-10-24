CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) Insider Buys C$17,850.00 in Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc bought 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$17,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,731,100 shares in the company, valued at C$3,311,770.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$1,400.00.

On Friday, October 16th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 50,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$1,587.00.

On Friday, October 9th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 500 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$350.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$1,400.00.

On Monday, October 5th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 126,500 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$88,550.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$1,340.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$1,587.00.

On Monday, September 28th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 100,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$69,000.00.

On Friday, September 25th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$1,340.00.

MBA stock opened at C$0.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.18 million and a P/E ratio of 9.33. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.40 and a twelve month high of C$0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.54.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) from C$1.22 to C$1.21 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

About CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO)

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English teacher training, summer camp, automotive technical training, English teacher preparation, accounting, and IELTS test preparation programs, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

