Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO Sells $84,000.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $81,120.00.

On Monday, September 21st, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $80,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $87,160.00.

On Monday, August 24th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $120,880.00.

Ciena stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Colliers Secur. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Ciena by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,619,000 after buying an additional 96,321 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,431,000 after buying an additional 1,061,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ciena by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,767,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Ciena by 5.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,265,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,910,000 after acquiring an additional 113,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

