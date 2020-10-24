Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $57.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

GM stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in General Motors by 758.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 714.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in General Motors by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

