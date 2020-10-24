Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,196,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,069 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $267,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $581,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citigroup by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,909,000 after buying an additional 650,874 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in Citigroup by 5.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 72.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

NYSE:C opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

