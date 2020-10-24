Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Shares of CZNC stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20. Citizens & Northern has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens & Northern will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Stephen M. Dorwart acquired 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $33,463.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,372.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Bradley Scovill acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $84,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,322.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,650 shares of company stock valued at $132,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

CZNC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Citizens & Northern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised Citizens & Northern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Citizens & Northern from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.