Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price target lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.93.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $122.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.56. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.26.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The firm had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $2,680,314.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $267,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,626 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 31.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,365 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citrix Systems by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,658 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,435,000 after purchasing an additional 49,683 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,566,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 404.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 880,219 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $124,595,000 after buying an additional 705,893 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.