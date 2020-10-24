Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $1.93 on Friday. Clearone has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $36.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter. Clearone had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%.

In other Clearone news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 802,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $1,997,995.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,253,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,318.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

