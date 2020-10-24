Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Shares of CLSD opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 280.03% and a negative return on equity of 189.40%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 300,000 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,917,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 34,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

