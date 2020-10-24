CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of CML Microsystems (LON:CML) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.
LON:CML opened at GBX 237 ($3.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 million and a P/E ratio of 26.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 251.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 259.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. CML Microsystems has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 372 ($4.86).
CML Microsystems Company Profile
