CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of CML Microsystems (LON:CML) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

LON:CML opened at GBX 237 ($3.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 million and a P/E ratio of 26.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 251.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 259.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. CML Microsystems has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 372 ($4.86).

CML Microsystems Company Profile

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries in Europe, the Far East, the Americas, and internationally. It primarily offers integrated circuits. The company provides its products for industrial flash memory cards, solid state drives, and embedded storage products; and professional and industrial voice and/or data communications products.

