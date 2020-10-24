CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Mizuho

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered shares of CMS Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.46.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $65.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. CMS Energy has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.16.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,743 shares of company stock worth $538,927 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CMS Energy by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in CMS Energy by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

