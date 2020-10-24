CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCNE. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.01. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $37.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Martin T. Griffith acquired 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Varischetti acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,806 shares of company stock worth $560,432. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

