Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,701,930 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,004 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,746 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 33.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,674,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,887,000 after buying an additional 1,427,023 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.28.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 436,439 shares of company stock worth $21,012,407. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

