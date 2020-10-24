Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KO. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.28.

NYSE KO opened at $50.52 on Friday. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 436,439 shares of company stock worth $21,012,407. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

