Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COHR. Vertical Group raised shares of Coherent from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Coherent in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Coherent from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.50.
COHR opened at $125.95 on Wednesday. Coherent has a twelve month low of $78.21 and a twelve month high of $178.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.29. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.63.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 767.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Coherent in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 19.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coherent Company Profile
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.