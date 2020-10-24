Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COHR. Vertical Group raised shares of Coherent from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Coherent in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Coherent from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.50.

COHR opened at $125.95 on Wednesday. Coherent has a twelve month low of $78.21 and a twelve month high of $178.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.29. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Coherent’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coherent will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 767.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Coherent in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 19.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

