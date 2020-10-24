Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

CXP has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Property Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 1.11. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $22.71.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.09 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXP. Blackstone Group Inc raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,706,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,288,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,609,000 after acquiring an additional 244,553 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 19.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,414,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,590,000 after acquiring an additional 234,411 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth $2,513,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 209.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 254,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 171,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

