Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions’ (MGDDF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) in a research note published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

MGDDF has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of Buy.

MGDDF opened at $118.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.70. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $124.84.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

