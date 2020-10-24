Comparing Delphax Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLPX) & The ExOne (OTCMKTS:XONE)

Delphax Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLPX) and The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Delphax Technologies alerts:

This table compares Delphax Technologies and The ExOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delphax Technologies N/A N/A N/A The ExOne -27.37% -31.00% -19.32%

55.2% of The ExOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Delphax Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of The ExOne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Delphax Technologies has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The ExOne has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Delphax Technologies and The ExOne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delphax Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A The ExOne 0 1 2 0 2.67

The ExOne has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.71%. Given The ExOne’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The ExOne is more favorable than Delphax Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Delphax Technologies and The ExOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delphax Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The ExOne $53.28 million 4.29 -$15.10 million ($0.93) -12.98

Delphax Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The ExOne.

Summary

The ExOne beats Delphax Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delphax Technologies

Delphax Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and delivers digital print solutions worldwide. The company offers cut-sheet printers; continuous roll-fed printers, including label and fanfold printers; and printer on press technology. It also provides finishing and test equipment consisting of Folio II equipment designed for check book and booklet production finishing; QCX MICR and image testers; AT2400 continuous forms cutters; and AT8300 conveyor stackers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers. It also supplies associated materials comprising consumables and replacement parts; and other services, such as training and technical support services. The company markets its products to industrial customers under the ExOne brand name. The ExOne Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Delphax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.