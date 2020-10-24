Comparing Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) & Wright Investors' Service (NASDAQ:IWSH)

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Wright Investors' Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Wright Investors' Service’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners $1.22 billion 2.28 -$12.87 million $2.15 18.60 Wright Investors' Service $5.41 million 1.04 -$2.00 million N/A N/A

Wright Investors' Service has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Focus Financial Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Focus Financial Partners and Wright Investors' Service, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners 1 1 11 0 2.77 Wright Investors' Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus price target of $38.36, suggesting a potential downside of 4.07%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than Wright Investors' Service.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Wright Investors' Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners 0.92% 24.16% 7.32% Wright Investors' Service N/A -22.91% -22.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Wright Investors' Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of Wright Investors' Service shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Focus Financial Partners has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wright Investors' Service has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners beats Wright Investors' Service on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products. Focus Financial Partners Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Wright Investors' Service Company Profile

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, was engaged in providing investment management, investment advisory, and financial research and related data services to large and small investors in the United States. The company was formerly known as National Patent Development Corporation. Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

