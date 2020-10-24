Comparing GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) and Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG)

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) and Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get GLG Life Tech alerts:

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Tauriga Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech -196.74% N/A -64.41% Tauriga Sciences -1,300.78% -3,557.38% -455.70%

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Tauriga Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $7.65 million 0.81 -$14.54 million N/A N/A Tauriga Sciences $230,000.00 23.82 -$3.03 million N/A N/A

Tauriga Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GLG Life Tech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GLG Life Tech and Tauriga Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tauriga Sciences has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GLG Life Tech beats Tauriga Sciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile

GLG Life Tech Corp. engages in the production and supply of natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia extract and monk fruit which can be used in foods, dietary, supplements and cosmetic industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Tauriga Sciences Company Profile

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces, licenses, and sells lip balm products under the HerMan brand name. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.