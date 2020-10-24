Comparing JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC) & J.Jill (OTCMKTS:JILL)

JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC) and J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get JLM Couture alerts:

This table compares JLM Couture and J.Jill’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JLM Couture N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A J.Jill $691.34 million 0.05 -$128.57 million $0.06 13.29

JLM Couture has higher earnings, but lower revenue than J.Jill.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for JLM Couture and J.Jill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JLM Couture 0 0 0 0 N/A J.Jill 0 1 0 0 2.00

J.Jill has a consensus price target of $0.64, indicating a potential downside of 19.75%. Given J.Jill’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe J.Jill is more favorable than JLM Couture.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of J.Jill shares are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of JLM Couture shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of J.Jill shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares JLM Couture and J.Jill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JLM Couture N/A N/A N/A J.Jill -24.13% -495.33% -6.65%

Risk & Volatility

JLM Couture has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J.Jill has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

JLM Couture Company Profile

JLM Couture, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bridal wear and related accessories. The company offers bridal and bridesmaid gowns. Its bridal gown collections include Alvina Valenta, Hayley Paige, Blush by Hayley Paige, Jim Hjelm, Lazaro, Tara Keely, Lovelle, Ti Adora, Allison Webb, and Hayley Paige Athleisure; and bridesmaid collection comprise Hayley Paige Occasions and Hayley Paige Athleisure. The company sells its products to specialty bridal shops located in the continental United States and Europe, as well as has one retail location in California. JLM Couture, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc. operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs. As of June 15, 2020, it operated approximately 280 stores. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for JLM Couture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JLM Couture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.