Comparing New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) and Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG)

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) and New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

This table compares Cheniere Energy and New Jersey Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy $9.73 billion 1.26 $648.00 million ($0.57) -85.44 New Jersey Resources $2.59 billion 1.09 $169.51 million $1.95 15.15

Cheniere Energy has higher revenue and earnings than New Jersey Resources. Cheniere Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Jersey Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cheniere Energy and New Jersey Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 New Jersey Resources 1 2 1 0 2.00

New Jersey Resources has a consensus target price of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.32%. Given New Jersey Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Jersey Resources is more favorable than Cheniere Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Cheniere Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of New Jersey Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Cheniere Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of New Jersey Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cheniere Energy and New Jersey Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy 11.60% 16.85% 1.15% New Jersey Resources 8.30% 9.43% 3.37%

Volatility and Risk

Cheniere Energy has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Jersey Resources has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cheniere Energy beats New Jersey Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. In addition, it is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets. The Clean Energy Ventures segment invests in commercial and residential solar projects located in New Jersey; and onshore wind projects. The Energy Services segment provides unregulated wholesale energy management services to other energy companies and natural gas producers, as well as maintains and transacts a portfolio of physical assets consisting of natural gas storage and transportation contracts in the United States and Canada. The Midstream segment invests in natural gas transportation and storage facilities. The company offers heating, ventilation, and cooling services; holds commercial real estate properties; and provides solar equipment installation, and plumbing repair and installation services, as well as engages in the water appliance sale, installation, and servicing activities. New Jersey Resources Corporation was founded in 1922 and is based in Wall, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.