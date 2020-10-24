Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.15 to C$1.85 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

CFF stock opened at C$1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.95. Conifex Timber has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.86.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$10.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

