Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.15 to C$1.85 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.
CFF stock opened at C$1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.95. Conifex Timber has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.86.
Conifex Timber Company Profile
Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.
