Conning Inc. Acquires 120,132 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 648,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 120,132 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $41,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,064 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,237,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,510 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 145.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,785,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.80. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.43.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.