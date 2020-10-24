Conning Inc. Acquires 127,944 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,558,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,944 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $44,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in AT&T by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.9% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.82 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

