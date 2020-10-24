Conning Inc. Acquires 360 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Conning Inc. grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPL. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

