Conning Inc. Acquires 51 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Conning Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.60.

PH opened at $226.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.40 and a 200-day moving average of $182.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $228.67. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 9,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total transaction of $2,025,948.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,184 shares in the company, valued at $30,576,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $266,647.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,333.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,225 shares of company stock worth $7,784,886. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

