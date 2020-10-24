Conning Inc. Acquires 90 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CDW by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $130.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.22 and a 200-day moving average of $113.54.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

