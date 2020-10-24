Conning Inc. Acquires 98 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 415 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $488.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.80 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.97.

In other Netflix news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,986 shares of company stock worth $169,898,723. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

