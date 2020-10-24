Conning Inc. Acquires New Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 622 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 266,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,575 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 39.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after buying an additional 153,283 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,810,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,641,047,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 585,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $166,175,000 after acquiring an additional 90,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total transaction of $2,201,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,325. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $356.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.30. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $365.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.77.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

