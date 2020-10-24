Conning Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,432 Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Conning Inc. bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $172.56 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $176.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.02.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.13 million. Research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total value of $6,716,515.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,471 shares in the company, valued at $20,969,538.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total value of $1,272,788.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,501.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,253 shares of company stock worth $8,751,044 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

