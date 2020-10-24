Conning Inc. Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 5.6% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 85,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 64,635 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $129.99 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $131.38. The stock has a market cap of $204.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $3,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,364.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

