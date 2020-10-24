Conning Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 499.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,218 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,240,000 after buying an additional 220,474 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $163.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

