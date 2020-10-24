Conning Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $107.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $110.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day moving average is $98.78.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

