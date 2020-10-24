Conning Inc. Buys 4,285 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Paychex worth $38,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Paychex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $511,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

PAYX opened at $85.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average is $73.50. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 51,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $4,334,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,651 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,302. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.