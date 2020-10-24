Conning Inc. Buys 50 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Conning Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Broadcom by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.64, for a total value of $18,559,993.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total value of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 654,941 shares of company stock worth $228,496,474. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $372.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $365.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.84. The company has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $387.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

