Conning Inc. Buys 50 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 32,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 735.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 995.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 279,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,241,000 after buying an additional 253,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. 140166 cut their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

FLT opened at $259.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.12 and a 200 day moving average of $242.55. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.