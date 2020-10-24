Conning Inc. Buys 75 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Conning Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,775,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,491,896,000 after buying an additional 1,929,802 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,350,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,098,000 after buying an additional 741,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,271,000 after purchasing an additional 585,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.40.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.40, for a total transaction of $8,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at $105,324,362.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,650 shares of company stock valued at $51,776,621. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $480.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $439.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

