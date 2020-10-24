Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 317,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,901 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $45,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 243.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $7,043,496.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,962,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,240 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,298. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $149.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

