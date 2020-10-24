Conning Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,058 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,136,000 after buying an additional 11,324,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,549.2% during the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,412,000 after buying an additional 1,851,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,767,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,471,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,960,403,000 after purchasing an additional 931,909 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,357,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 588,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,986,000 after purchasing an additional 588,612 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $222.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.65. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

