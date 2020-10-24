Conning Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8,450.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892,549 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870,416 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned about 0.14% of HP worth $35,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of HP by 10.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 279,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 25,868 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of HP by 56.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,452,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $25,222,000 after acquiring an additional 521,490 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in shares of HP by 24.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 12,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in HP by 261.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,227 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in HP by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Standpoint Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen raised their target price on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

In related news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

