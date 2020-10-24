Conning Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 42,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.56.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

